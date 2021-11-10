After Astroworld tragedy, Texas forms taskforce for concert safety

article

Texas is forming a task force on concert safety, in the wake of the deadly Astroworld tragedy that left eight dead and injured hundreds of others.

Governor Greg Abbott announced the task force on Wednesday.

Safety experts, law enforcement, fire fighters, state agencies, and music industry leaders will make up the group, which will be led by Texas Music Office Director Brendon Anthony.

The governor says the task force will hold several roundtable discussions to analyze concert safety and develop ways to enhance security at live music events in Texas.

The task force will then produce a report of recommendations and strategies to ensure concert safety and protect concertgoers.

This comes as people look for who to blame in the tragic aftermath of Astroworld in Houston. Several lawsuits have been filed against Travis Scott, Live Nation and others.

"Live music is a source of joy, entertainment, and community for so many Texans — and the last thing concertgoers should have to worry about is their safety and security," said Gov. Abbott in a release. "To ensure that the tragedy that occurred at the Astroworld Festival never happens again, I am forming the Texas Task Force on Concert Safety. From crowd control strategies to security measures to addressing controlled substances, this task force will develop meaningful solutions that will keep Texans safe while maximizing the joy of live music events. I thank the members of this task force for coming together to work on this important issue."

In addition to music industry representatives to be announced in the coming days, the task force consists of representatives from the following organizations:

