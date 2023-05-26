Texas House to vote on AG Ken Paxton impeachment

The Texas House of Representatives will vote Saturday on whether to impeach Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, an investigating panel announced Friday.

The House will consider a resolution calling for Paxton's impeachment at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 27, according to a statement released by the House Committee on General Investigating.

If impeached, Paxton would be forced to leave his office immediately.

This comes after the Republican-led bipartisan committee filed 20 articles of impeachment against the attorney general. The articles cite alleged bribery, unfitness for office and abuse of public trust, among other charges.

Paxton responded to the impeachment news in a press conference held Friday, denying any wrongdoing and denouncing the process as "unjust and unethical" and "an act of political retribution," inviting supporters to "peacefully let their voices be heard" at the Capitol during the House vote on Saturday.

Paxton did not respond to questions from journalists at the conference.

Republicans and conservatives both in Texas, and nationally, have rallied support for Paxton since the articles of impeachment were filed.

Texas GOP Chairman Matt Rinaldi released a statement on the party's Twitter account calling out the "sham impeachment" as "the latest front in the Texas House's war against Republicans to stop the conservative direction of our state."

Kyle Rittenhouse, who in 2021 was found not guilty of murdering two men during civil unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin in 2020, tweeted his support for Paxton, calling out Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan for "attacking our pro-gun attorney general."

It's unclear how many supporters Paxton has in the House. Since the prospect of impeachment emerged, few top Republicans at the Capitol have backed Paxton.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.