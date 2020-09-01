AISD meal sites closed for Labor Day

Officials with AISD say meal sites will be closed on Labor Day.

All Austin Independent School District meal sites will be closed in observance of the holiday on Monday, September 7.

To provide food for the three day weekend, children and their caregivers will receive two meal packs on Thursday, Sept. 3, and three meal packs on Friday, Sept. 4.

AISD provides free curbside meals for any child under 19, or those over the age of 19 who are utilizing special education resources or currently enrolled in school to complete the requirements for a high school diploma.

All AISD offices will also be closed Sept. 7 with regular business hours resuming Tuesday, Sept. 8.

For more on meal site locations, times, and pick up requirements you can go to www.austinisd.org/openforlearning/meals.

