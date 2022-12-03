Miami Dolphins player matching donations to Austin Pets Alive! this weekend

The NFL's "My Cause My Cleats" campaign is now on and Miami Dolphins tight end Durham Smythe is matching donations up to $10,000 to Austin Pets Alive! through Sunday night.

Smythe announced he had chosen APA! as his organization three weeks ago. He grew up in Central Texas and lives in the Austin area in the off-season, says APA!

In addition to matching donations, Smythe will wear custom cleats featuring the APA! logo during a matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Dec. 4 Sunday night. The cleats will be auctioned off after the game and the proceeds will be donated to APA!

Austin Pets Alive! (APA!) today hosted Austin resident, Durham Smythe at the nonprofit animal shelter. (Austin Pets Alive! )

Smythe's donation match will run through the end of the day on Dec. 4. To donate, click here.

Smythe is one of 21 players on the Miami Dolphins participating in the campaign. Players from all 32 NFL teams are raising money for a variety of causes, including the Wounded Warrior Project, American Cancer Society, the Special Olympics, Everytown for Gun Safety, National Alliance on Mental Illness, Children's Miracle Network, American Cancer Society, Autism Self Advocacy Network, The Trevor Project, and the Michael J. Fox Foundation.

Smythe isn't the only one raising funds for a Central Texas organization. Arizona Cardinals quarterback and former Texas Longhorn Colt McCoy is raising funds for Dell Children's Hospital.