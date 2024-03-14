Expand / Collapse search

'All clear' after bomb squad investigates suspicious package downtown: APD

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Downtown
AUSTIN, Texas - APD's bomb squad has given the "all clear" after investigating a suspicious package in downtown Austin.

Police were called out to the area of East Sixth Street and Neches around 8 p.m.

The scene was cleared about 30 minutes later.

It is still unclear what the suspicious package was.

The area has been reopened to the public.

APD is reminding locals and visitors to report any suspicious behavior by calling 911.