'All clear' after bomb squad investigates suspicious package downtown: APD
AUSTIN, Texas - APD's bomb squad has given the "all clear" after investigating a suspicious package in downtown Austin.
Police were called out to the area of East Sixth Street and Neches around 8 p.m.
The scene was cleared about 30 minutes later.
It is still unclear what the suspicious package was.
MORE STORIES
- Man accused of machete attack on teen found incompetent to stand trial
- Brush fire in Barton Creek greenbelt knocked down: AFD
- Man arrested for deadly hit-and-run near SXSW was evading police before crash: affidavit
The area has been reopened to the public.
APD is reminding locals and visitors to report any suspicious behavior by calling 911.