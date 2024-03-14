Man accused of machete attack on teen found incompetent to stand trial

A man accused of stabbing a teen with a machete at Auditorium Shores has been found incompetent to stand trial.

FOX 7 Austin has learned that Ashton Kaine Talley has since been committed to a mental health facility.

Investigators say Talley attacked 19-year-old Seth Gott multiple times with a machete on January 9 along the hike and bike trail near Lady Bird Lake.

Talley was found and arrested nearby for attempted murder and aggravated assault.

After a competency evaluation, Talley was found incompetent and committed to a facility.

Gott told FOX 7 Austin he's making progress in his rehab, and he doesn't object to the man receiving treatment. He says it's his understanding Talley could face criminal charges after treatment.