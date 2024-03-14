Brush fire in Barton Creek greenbelt knocked down: AFD
AUSTIN, Texas - AFD responded to a brush fire in the Barton Creek greenbelt in south Austin on Thursday.
According to AFD, crews responded to a brush alarm near the 4000 block of northbound South Capital of Texas Highway, near the old Toys "R" Us.
AFD says the fire was knocked down in the greenbelt.
Crews will continue to work to extinguish and overhaul the fire.