Amalia Garza: San Antonio woman disappeared 6 years ago

A San Antonio woman disappeared six years ago. Her boyfriend is behind bars, but not for the reason you may think.

Amalia Garza was 40 years old when she was last seen on March 1, 2018.

"She was a great daughter, she was awesome. She was loving, and she was real patient. She was very caring. She was a great mom. She loved her children," Sylvia Garza Gonzalez, Amalia's mother, said.

Gonzalez says the day before her disappearance, Amalia told her she was going to a party with her boyfriend of five years, Steven Rendon.

"She was supposed to call me back after they got back and everything. After that, I never heard from her. I haven't heard from her for six years already," Gonzalez said.

She says there were problems between the two.

"It was an abusive relationship," she said.

In 2020, Rendon was arrested for kidnapping another woman in a separate case. He is currently serving a seven-year prison sentence.

Gonzalez says she thinks he could be involved in Amalia's disappearance.

"I'm pretty sure he has something to do with it," she said.

San Antonio police have not named him a suspect and say there have been no recent updates in the case.

The past few years have been difficult for Amalia's whole family, especially for her mother and three children.

"I can't give up. She's my daughter, and I have no peace within me knowing that she could still be out there alive," Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez hopes someone will come forward with the information that leads to Amalia.

"If anybody knows anything, any little thing that can help us find what happened to her, I would love to hear from them. Even if they don't want to let us know their name," she said. "I'm not going to quit unless I die, but I'll die trying to find my daughter."