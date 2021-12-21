Amazon adds 2,000 new jobs through Austin Tech Hub expansion

Amazon is continuing to expand its Austin Tech Hub by creating more than 2,000 new corporate and tech jobs over the next few years.

Since 2010, Amazon has created more than 70,000 full and part-time jobs in Texas, and that number is only increasing.

More than 1,000 corporate and tech roles are already available at Amazon's current Austin offices. In order to make the addition of thousands more, Amazon has signed on to lease 330,000 square feet of space at a new building developed by Cousins Properties at The Domain. The new office space is expected to open in early 2024.

"Our continued investment in Austin is a testament to the amazing talent and amenities that this city has to offer," said Doug Gray, site lead for Amazon’s Austin Tech Hub. "With more than 3,000 jobs already created and more than 1,000 corporate and technology roles currently available, we’re looking forward to continuing offering exciting career opportunities to local residents."

Teams with available new roles in the near future will include Operations Technology, Amazon Retail, Amazon Business, engineering and more.

More than 3,000 tech and corporate employees are currently working at Amazon's Austin Tech Hub. The most recent investment will be a part of three existing locations at The Domain, which provide access to local retail, restaurants, entertainment, and more.

The growth of Amazon's Austin Tech Hub is part of a multi-city expansion across the country. In the next few years, the company plans on creating 3,000 jobs across Austin, Chicago, and Phoenix. Amazon has also recently announced an expansion of offices in Houston and Dallas. Those interested in applying, can learn more here.

Amazon's commitment to Austin is shown through community involvement. The company provides support for the Austin LGBT Chamber of Commerce, the Equality Texas Foundation, and the University of Texas at Austin through the University's We Teach CS Conference. During winter storm Uri, Amazon teamed up with United Way and the City of Georgetown to donate relief supplies. Amazon has also donated transportation services to deliver over 80,000 meals to vulnerable groups across the Austin area through the Community Deliver program.

___

MORE HEADLINES:

Austin based start-up Brewbike raises $3M+ in bridge funding

Earn $15-17/hour in jobs with Austin Civilian Conservation Corps

City of Austin aims to create more green jobs for residents

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter