American Airlines looks to fill 70 positions at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport

American Airlines is interviewing hundreds of people to join the team at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS).

AA plans to fill about 70 positions in fleet service and passenger service this month and plans to continue hiring for all positions through 2022.

Already this year, the airline has welcomed almost 60 new employees to the team in Austin.

The airline currently offers nonstop service to 42 destinations from AUS, including eight international routes. Additionally, service from AUS to American’s two largest connecting hubs in Charlotte (CLT) and Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW), further connect Central Texans to the airline’s global network.

Starting day one on the job, team members have access to medical, dental and vision coverage for the whole family and can start contributing to a 401(K) account. In addition to industry-leading flight privileges, American offers competitive maternity leave and life insurance benefits at no cost to the team member, as well as an array of counseling and support services through the Employee Assistance Program.

