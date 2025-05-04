Honey bee rescue nonprofit loses multiple hives, thousands in equipment in RV fire

The Brief Fire in Mustang Ridge devastates nonprofit bee rescue Multiple hives were lost, as well as tens of thousands of dollars in equipment GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help



A beekeeper is picking up the pieces after much of his equipment went up in flames on Friday afternoon.

He's hoping the community will step up and help him rebuild.

Fire devastates nonprofit bee rescue

What we know:

Around noon on Friday, May 2, plumes of smoke billowed into the sky in the Mustang Ridge area.

The smoke emanated from the 5th wheel RV of Walter Schumacher, CEO of the American Honey Bee Protection Agency (AHBPA).

"My neighbor right down the street, he called me and said, hey man, your place is on fire," Schumacher told FOX 7 Austin.

Photo of the devastation following a fire at the American Honey Bee Protection Agency

The RV wasn't just any RV, it was a key element of Schumacher's bee rescue operations. Multiple hives were lost in the fire.

"This was our queen-rearing facility that had little baby queen eggs in it, maybe 50 bees in each one with the queen, probably more like 20, that's all gone," Schumacher said.

Tens of thousands of dollars in equipment also went up in flames.

What we don't know:

It is currently unclear what caused the fire. However, Schumacher suspects it was power lines that fell and sparked.

What you can do:

Schumacher is reaching out to the community as he begins the long road to rebuilding.

"We could use some help. We're a nonprofit, so we live through donations and grants and stuff like that," he said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help AHBPA recover from the fire.

The campaign also mentions that the nonprofit has been impacted by other losses this year, including flooded buildings, a car catching fire, and blown head gaskets on two of its bee-mobiles.

What is the American Honey Bee Protection Agency?

Dig deeper:

The American Honey Bee Protection Agency or AHBPA is a 501(c)3 nonprofit that works to save wild honey bees from extinction by integrating them into urban environments.

The nonprofit began as the Central Texas Bee Rescue in 2006 when Schumacher opened his property up to the bees of local citizens "seeking an eco-friendly solution to their unwanted honey bee infestation or swarm issues." says the AHBPA website.

The AHBPA was formed in 2012 and has worked alongside Texas lawmakers to pass an ordinance "to provide for the relocation of wild or abandoned bees that do not threaten human or animal health or interfere with the normal use or enjoyment of public or private property".

The AHBPA also worked to help pass the statewide resolution making the western honey bee the state pollinator of Texas in 2015.

Schumacher and his organization provide rescue and removal services, hive adoptions to Texas homeowners, and education and advocacy programs.

To learn more about what AHBPA does, click here.