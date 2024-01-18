Family of man shot, killed after robbery in Austin park continues to seek justice

Almost five years have passed since a man was shot to death during a robbery in an East Austin park. The case has gone cold.

Andre Davis, known as "Big Dre," was shot and killed on the night of April 9, 2019.

"I think about Dre every day. It's like Dre is still here with me. I will say it gets easier knowing that Dre is in a better place," Arbor Davis, his sister, said.

It happened in Givens Park on East 12th Street, where a mural honors him.

Arbor reflected on the space.

"It's not hard anymore because this was one of his favorite places to be. This is where Dre hung out every day," she said. "If I come through here or ride by here, I do a little smile, you know, look up to the sky, because I know his presence is still felt around this park. One bad thing happened at this park, but it don't take away from all good things."

Witnesses say Davis was playing dominos at the park when at least one person robbed him and shot him, even after he complied with their demands.

A man was arrested in May 2019, but records show that charge was dropped.

Arbor describes her brother as a kind, loving person.

"I miss Dre's smile. I miss long talks with Dre. I miss Dre making me laugh. I miss Dre. I just miss Dre all around," she said.

Last April, family members released orange balloons for gun violence awareness.

"The ones that know what happened, come forward. I want them to know that Dre deserves justice. I would just ask them to come forward with the truth," Arbor said.

Nearly five years have now passed, and she just wants to have closure.

"We're not angry. We were raised to be kind, loving and understanding, so we try to understand the situation and understand what happened and continue to go on as a family, just continue to uplift Dre's name and try to keep his name alive and continue to try to get justice for Dre," she said.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the APD Cold Case Unit at (512) 974-5250. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.