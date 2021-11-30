Anti-vaccine North Texas evangelist Marcus Lamb dies from COVID-19

article

Marcus Lamb, leader of one of the world’s largest religious networks, has died after a battle with COVID-19.

Lamb and his wife Joni founded Bedford-based Daystar Television in 1997. It now reaches a global audience of 680 million households.

The evangelical Christian broadcaster was known for his outspoken opposition to COVID-19 vaccines. He hosted a series of vaccine skeptics on his program and claimed the truth about COVID-19 was being censored.

Lamb’s son, Jonathan, said during a Nov. 23 show on the network that his father was suffering from "a spiritual attack from the enemy."

"As much as my parents have gone on here to kind of inform everyone about everything going on to the pandemic and some of the ways to treat COVID — there’s no doubt that the enemy is not happy about that. And he’s doing everything he can to take down my Dad."

Joni Lamb said Marcus used alternative treatments to treat his COVID-19 illness.

Marcus Lamb was 64-years old.

