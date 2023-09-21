Antisemitic vandalism reported on, near UT Austin campus

The University of Texas at Austin says it has received reports of antisemitic vandalism on or near the campus.

UT Austin adds that it condemns these actions and will discipline any University-associated people found to have vandalized University or City of Austin property.

"Moreover, the University condemns acts taken against people because of their race, color, religion, sex and national origin," the university said in a statement on social media. "Such conduct does not align with our institutional values. Our University supports and celebrates the diversity of our community."

This story is developing.