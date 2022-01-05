APA! offering $22 adoptions for month of January
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Pets Alive! is offering animal lovers the chance to start 2022 with a new furry friend for only $22.
The rescue organization says that since its Paw-jama Party event was able to get 45 pets into new forever homes last Sunday, it is extending the adoption special through January 2022.
This special applies to all pets at all APA! locations, including fosters.
APA! says it is also offering free obedience and behavior classes to support those fostering dogs and puppies and keeping them out of cold kennels.
Anyone interested in adopting or fostering a dog or cat can email adopt@austinpetsalive.org or foster@austinpetsalive.org. To view the dogs and cats available for adoption, click here.
