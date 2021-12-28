New pet for Christmas? Here’s what new pet owners need to know
GEORGETOWN, Texas - For those who received a new puppy or kitten for Christmas, the City of Georgetown is offering helpful tips on how to be a successful first-time pet owner.
- Leashing pets in public is not only important for the purpose of keeping them safe, but it also keeps other pets and people safe. It is against city ordinances for dogs to be unleashed within city limits, and for cats that have not been altered or vaccinated to be unconfined. Chaining or tethering a dog without a person holding the restraint also violates city ordinances.
- All dogs and cats that live within city limits are required to have an annual city license. This requirement helps keep rabies under control by enforcing the rabies vaccination. The cost of a license is $5 for spayed or neutered animals and $20 for unaltered animals. The license is free if the animal is spayed or neutered for residents over the age of 65. Licenses can be obtained online, by phone, mail, or at the shelter. Visit pets.georgetown.org/licensing-you-pet for more information.
- Pick up after your pets. Do not allow your animal to damage private property other than the owner's property. Residents are asked to immediately remove and dispose of any pet waste on public or private property. Cats that roam free and cause a nuisance while off their owner's property risk the chance of being impounded and owner's can be fined.
View Georgetown's animal-related ordinances at pets.georgetown.org/overview/ordinances.
Some additional suggested steps to take as soon as you get a new pet:
- When making an emergency kit for your family, consider your pet’s needs.
- Take a current photo of you and your pet together in case you get separated during a disaster.
- Keep your pet’s microchip registration info up to date.
- Put your name and contact information on your pet’s ID tag.
Learn more at ready.gov/pets.
