APA! rescues two dogs found wandering near the shelter

Take a look at these sweet pups!

Austin Pets Alive! says they found Gigi and Maxine wandering near their shelter this week. When they contacted the owner, she told them she was unable to keep the dogs and surrendered them to APA!

Gigi's hair was so overgrown and matted, they had to sedate her for a "sani-shave" and an exam.

APA! says Gigi is a healthy girl. "She's an older gal. So, she definitely needs a dental, once space opens up in our dental schedule," said Katie Mellon with APA! "But, other than that - and some weight loss, she is gonna be good to go."

Mellon says Maxine is also in good shape. "She could also stand to lose a little weight as well - and, is a very high energy gal who will be very happy to have an active home," she said. "And, Gigi here is a little more low key - just likes to hang out."

Both Gigi and Maxine are now in foster homes and will be up for adoption soon.

Anyone who is interested in adopting them or would like to make a much-needed donation to APA! can visit their website.

