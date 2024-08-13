Apartment fire in West Campus; 8 people displaced

The Austin Fire Department says eight people were displaced after an apartment fire in the 700 block of West 21st Street.

Firefighters responded to the fire at the three-story, 18 unit apartment complex at around 1:44 a.m.

Officials say additional help had to be called due to the elevated humidity and temperature.

12 of the 18 units in the complex suffered smoke and water damage.

There were no reported injuries.

AFD says the cause of the fire was accidental and that it was plumber sweating pipes.