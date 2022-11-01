APD: 3 teens found dead within a week in North Austin

Another teen has died following a violent weekend in Austin. Police reported three deaths, all near each other.

"Where is all this violence coming from, I don’t get it," friend of shooting victim Debbie Aguilar said.

Three teens were shot dead in the Austin area within a week.

"I was like ‘oh my god, this world is turning into a nightmare,’ it’s crazy," Aguilar said.

On Friday, October 21, around 7:30 p.m., Austin police responded to a shooting near Ed Bluestein Boulevard and Loyola Lane in Northeast Austin.

"Complainant advised that they had heard shots fired inside the apartment complex and needed police to respond," Austin Police Department PIO Juan Asencio said. "Upon arrival, they found blood spots in and around the apartment complex."

Officials said they found 19-year-old David Medina shot. He later died in the hospital.

The next day, a little after midnight, Austin police responded to a crash at the McDonald’s located near North Mopac and Northland Drive in North Austin. Officials said the driver, 18-year-old Andrew Johnson died after he was found with gunshot wounds inside a car that hit a pole.

On Sunday, just before 5 p.m., officers found another vehicle crashed into a utility pole near the intersection of Tisdale Drive and Dale Drive in North Austin. Inside the car, officers found a juvenile shot. He was taken to the hospital where he later died. The suspect, another juvenile male, has been arrested.

"Seeing the shootings is what freaks me out because you tend to think, am I next? Is my son next?" Aguilar said.

Aguilar said she knew the victim and his family.

"They were just so loving and caring, and they were just perfect. The little boy, the one that got killed, he was the type of kid, like they’re kind of shy, but yet they’re like hi," Aguilar said. "It’s devastating when someone’s kid that I know, that is very sweet, his mom raised him very well."

She said the city needs to invest in teens to keep them out of trouble.

"I think having a little more access to behavioral health and having these kids feel comfortable talking to somebody else besides family can honestly eliminate a lot of their issues," Aguilar said.

The incidents from Friday, October 21 and Saturday, October 22 are still under investigation. If you have any information, call the Austin Police Department at 512-477-3588.