APD asking public for help with aggravated robbery investigation

The Austin Police Department Robbery Unit is requesting the community’s assistance with identifying three suspects involved in the aggravated robbery.

The robbery happened on July 13 at 4:10 p.m. in the 2500 block of Sweeney Lane.

The suspects approached the victim, who was working on a home that's under construction, and shot him before stealing cash from his pants pocket.

The three suspects fled on foot from the area. Two other men were on the site and called police and helped the victim.

Police say the victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He was treated and released.

The suspects are described as follows:

Suspect #1 is described as a Black male, estimated to be between 5’7” and 5’8”, average build, approximately 18 to 20 years old, and last seen wearing a white t-shirt and dark pants

Suspect #2 is described as a Black male, estimated to be 5’6”, and approximately 16 years old

Suspect #3 is only described as a Black male and approximately 14 years old

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers anonymous tips hotline at 512-472-TIPS(8477) or use the new Crime Stoppers App.

You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

