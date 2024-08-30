APD to enforce DWI No Refusal for Labor Day weekend

The Brief No Refusal initiative will run from Aug. 29 to Sept. 2 Initiative allows APD officers to get blood search warrants Focus will be on highways, high-speed roadways and waterways



The Austin Police Department will be enforcing a DWI No Refusal initiative for Labor Day weekend.

The operation began on Thursday, Aug. 29 and will run through Monday, Sept. 2.

The initiative is an effort to enforce DWI laws and encourage drivers to make responsible decisions. The initiative allows officers to get blood search warrants for any DWI suspect who refuses a breath or blood test.

The Labor Day initiative will focus on highways, high-speed roadways, and waterways.