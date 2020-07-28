APD identifies two killed in fiery head-on collision

The Austin Police Department has identified the two people who were killed in a fiery crash on I-35 as Brian Allen Tucker, 47, and Jose Martin Zamarripa, Jr, 27. The head-on collision happened in the 13700 block of northbound I-35, near Buda.

According to APD, 911 received multiple calls about a vehicle traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of I-35 around 12:41 a.m. on Friday, July 24. Additional calls came into 911 dispatch stating that 2017 gray Nissan Altima driven by Jose Martin Zamarripa had collided head-on with a 2003 gold Chevrolet Silverado driven by Brian Allen Tucker.

Officers responded to the collision where they discovered the Silverado and the travel trailer it was pulling fully engulfed in flames, according to police.

When the Nissan and the Silverado collided, Brian Allen Tucker was ejected from the Silverado. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Jose Martin Zamarripa was partially ejected from the Nissan. He was also pronounced deceased at the scene.

The passenger in the Silverado was able to exit the vehicle prior to the vehicle catching fire thanks to the assistance of an off-duty UTPD officer who witnessed the crash. She was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries.

It is unknown at this time if driver impairment was a factor in this collision.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512) 974-4278. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.