Woman killed in apparent North Austin hit-and-run identified

A woman killed in an apparent North Austin hit-and-run crash has been identified by Austin police as 43-year-old Sarah Christina Dabadie.

APD says officers responded to what appeared to be a vehicle versus pedestrian crash just after 1:30 a.m. on July 23 in the 9100 block of Research Boulevard.

RELATED: Body found on highway in North Austin

The preliminary investigation shows a pedestrian, identified as 43-year-old Sarah Christina Dabadie, was in the southbound lanes for an unknown reason and unknown circumstances and appeared to have been struck by a vehicle. The vehicle that struck here did not stop and is unknown at this time.

APD says several motorists passing by after she had already been hit, stopped, and called 9-1-1. Dadabie was pronounced dead at the scene just before 2 a.m.

--------- Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 7 Austin News app. It is FREE! Download for iOS or Android ---------

Advertisement

The crash is being investigated as a criminal matter. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call APD's Vehicular Homicide Unit at 512-974-4278 or submit tips through the Austin PD mobile app.

According to APD, this is Austin's 43rd fatal traffic crash, resulting in 46 fatalities this year. At this time last year, there were 42 traffic fatalities.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS