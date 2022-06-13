APD investigates deadly crash in south Austin

The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a deadly crash in south Austin.

Austin police said on June 10 at 12:28 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Texas Oaks Drive and Slaughter Lane due to a crash with a truck and motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, 62-year-old Jedd Bennett, was traveling on Slaughter Lane, approaching a green light. Police said the driver of the truck made a left turn in front of the motorcycle's path, causing the crash. Bennett died at the scene.

The truck driver, 20-year-old Jose Rangel Mendez, was arrested for intoxication manslaughter.

Anyone with information regarding this case should contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

This crash is being investigated as Austin’s 50th fatal crash of 2022, resulting in 51 fatalities for the year. On the date of this crash in 2021, there were 50 fatal crashes resulting in 52 deaths.