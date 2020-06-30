APD investigating aggravated robbery at North Austin apartment complex

The Austin Police Department is asking for the community's assistance in identifying three suspects involved in an aggravated robbery at a North Austin apartment complex.

APD says it received a call on June 21 about a man who had been shot and was lying in the parking lot of the Serena Park Apartments on Northgate Boulevard. Officers began attending to him upon arrival until EMS could take over and transport the elderly Hispanic man to an area hospital for additional treatment.

Officers interviewed witnesses and learned the man was known to sell ice cream around the neighborhood and was pushing his cart through the complex when three Black males confronted him.

One of them shot him after attempting to rob him before all three fled. APD says it's unclear whether the men left on foot or in a vehicle.

The victim remains in the hospital where he is continuing to receive medical care.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the APD Robbery Unit at 512-974-5092 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App. Crime Stoppers may offer a reward up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Tips can also be submitted through APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.