City of Austin to close all parks, recreational facilities during July 4th weekend

The city of Austin will be closing all parks and recreational facilities this weekend and says the closures are prompted by an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

All City parks, golf courses, tennis courts, boat ramps, recreation and cultural centers, and preserves will be closed, as well as the Austin Nature & Science Center and the Zilker Botanical Garden.

The closure will be in effect from Friday, July 3 through Sunday, July 5. All pre-paid park admission passes will be credited to the park patron's account or refunded.

Effective June 30, Austin Public Health has recommended the closure of Barton Springs Pool and Deep Eddy Pool until further notice. Existing pool reservations will be canceled. The city says APH will evaluate both facilities.

Chlorinated pool facilities will continue to operate according to posted schedules.

For a full listing of park closures, click here.