Search for suspect who opened fire on group of people in downtown Austin

The Austin Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a suspect involved in an aggravated assault that happened on June 21 in downtown Austin.

The incident happened in the 500 block of East 7th Street at around 3:04 p.m.

The male suspect approached a large group of people in the area and opened fire. The suspect struck five people with gunfire, causing several victims to be seriously injured. Video footage from the scene indicates there were a large number of witnesses at the time of the incident.

The suspect is described as follows:

Black male

5’10

130 lbs

20 years of age

Medium skin tone

Thin build

Last seen wearing a grey hoodie and black shorts

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call the APD Aggravated Assault Unit at (512) 974-5245, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App.

Crime Stoppers may offer a reward up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

