Texas DPS arrests two for felonies, misdemeanors related to Texas State Capitol protests in May

Two men were arrested Saturday in connection with the protests on the Texas State Capitol grounds in May.

Darius Deshawn Berkley, 22, of Austin was arrested for rioting on the Texas State Capitol grounds and Gerald Govan Brown, 18, of Pflugerville was arrested in connection with the vandalism of the Capitol and the assault of a state trooper.

An arrest warrant for rioting was served on Berkley at the Travis County Jail after DPS discovered he was already incarcerated there on unrelated charges.

Brown was arrested on multiple warrants, including felony criminal mischief-destruction of a public monument, as well as misdemeanor criminal mischief, attempt to take a weapon from a peace officer, resisting arrest, interference with public duties and participating in a riot.

DPS says both arrests are the result of ongoing investigations by Special Agents who reviewed hundreds of hours of videos from various media platforms, surveillance camera footage, law enforcement databases and open-source information over the last several weeks.

The investigation is ongoing.