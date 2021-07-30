APD investigating Brushy Creek Greenbelt sexual assault

The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in investigating a sexual assault in the Brushy Creek Greenbelt.

APD says that around 7 a.m. on July 30, a woman was on the Brushy Creek Greenbelt Regional Trail in Cedar Park when a man pulled her into an adjacent wooded area and sexually assaulted her.

The suspect is described as a tan-skinned white or Hispanic man with a stocky build and belly and a beard. He was last seen wearing a dark green hooded sweatshirt and a baseball cap.

Detectives are asking anyone that lives or works in the area, has video footage during this time frame, or may have witnessed anything related that could help identify the suspect to call APD Sex Crimes Tip Line at 512-974-5095.

You can also contact the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android.

