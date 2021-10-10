APD investigating South Austin bank robbery

The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for the public's help in identifying a man they say was involved in a bank robbery in South Austin.

APD says that Austin 911 received a call just before 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 8 regarding a robbery at the Regions Bank at 11215 South I-35 northbound service road.

The suspect entered the bank, approached the counter and threatened the teller, says APD. The bank teller gave the suspect cash, and the suspect then ran away. He was last seen walking northbound on the frontage road.

The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man they say was involved in a bank robbery in South Austin. (Austin Police Department) (Austin Police Department)

The suspect is described as a man in his early to mid 20s, approximately 5'8" to 5'10", with medium length hair faded on the sides. He was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved Nike shirt, black shorts with "Nike" written on the left leg, black Nike shoes with a white "swoosh" and white soles, a white cap with a black "swoosh" and a gray-and-white backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the APD Robbery Tip Line at 512-974-5092, or you can remain anonymous and contact Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS, or the Crime Stoppers app.

You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android.

