APD officer turns himself in on injury to a child charges

An Austin police officer, Cameron Caldwell, turned himself into the Williamson County Jail on Friday after Cedar Park police charged him with two counts of injury to a child.

CPPD said it stems from an incident at his Cedar Park home.

According to documents released by the Williamson County District Attorney's office, the charges involved two separate children. It added it was a family member who reported Caldwell, and they submitted video to police.

The Austin Police Department said it is aware of the criminal investigation involving Caldwell.

Cameron Caldwell

APD added the department initiated an administrative investigation and placed Officer Caldwell on restricted duty.

APD said it is cooperating with Cedar Park police.

This is also not the first time the 39-year-old has made headlines.

Back in 2016, he was seen in a viral video making a public intoxication arrest at South By Southwest. He pepper-sprayed a handcuffed man in a police van.

In the police report, Caldwell said the man was repeatedly kicking the police van doors despite being told to stop.

APD launched an internal investigation and suspended Caldwell for 45 days without pay.

But after nine hours of witness testimony, a Travis County Grand Jury cleared him.