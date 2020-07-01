APD looking for aggravated robbery home invasion suspects

The Austin Police Department's Robbery Unit is seeking help in identifying four suspects in a home invasion robbery that occurred earlier in the year.

Police say on May 26, four suspects forced their way into an apartment at the Lantower Tech Ridge Apartments in Pflugerville and robbed two people, one being a child, at gunpoint. The two female suspects involved were captured on a RING camera just before the robbery occurred.

Suspect descriptions:

Suspect 1: Black female approximately 5'4" - 5"5" in height. 20-30 years of age. Thin build. Black hair in a bun. Colorful flower style tattoo on right arm.

Suspect 1

Suspect 2: Black female. Approximately 5'3". Natural hair color in a small bun at the top of her head. Medium build.

Suspect 2

Advertisement

Suspect 3: Black male. Approximately 5'7". Approximately 20 years of age. Medium build. Appeared youngest of all the suspects. Long dreadlocks, past shoulder length. Brown eyes.

Suspect 4: Black male. Approximately 6'2". Thin build. 20-30 years of age. Unkempt short hair, about 1/2 inch in length.

Police say the suspects fled from the scene in an unknown vehicle.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP FOR YOUR MOBILE DEVICE

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the APD Robbery tip line at 512-974-5092.