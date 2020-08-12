APD looking for driver of car who struck and killed woman in North Austin

The Austin Police Department is asking the public for help locating the driver of a car who struck and killed a woman in North Austin.

At just after 1:30 a.m. on July 23 in the 9100 block of Research Blvd. southbound proper, APD officers responded to an auto-pedestrian crash.

Police say the initial investigation shows that the woman was in the roadway for an unknown reason and unknown circumstances. She was struck by a vehicle and the driver of the vehicle did not stop and left the scene.

Police have identified the woman as 43-year-old Sarah Christina Dabadie.

Dabadie was pronounced dead at the scene at just before 2 a.m. Police have no description of the driver or the vehicle involved in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vehicular Homicide Unit at 512-974-4278, Crime Stoppers anonymous tips hotline at 512-472-TIPS(8477) or use the Crime Stoppers App. You can also submit tips by downloading APD's mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

