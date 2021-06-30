APD looking for driver possibly connected to suspicious death

The Austin Police Department is looking to speak with a driver that may be connected to the suspicious death of a man in North Austin.

APD says that 35-year-old Daniel Peter Foti was identified as the victim in a fatality at the 7-Eleven at 1100 W. Parmer Lane on June 25.

Austin 911 received a call just before midnight that night from the clerk at the store who said a silver vehicle had run over a man, later identified as Foti, multiple times in the parking lot. Foti was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

APD homicide investigators and crime scene personnel arrived to begin processing the scene. APD is investigating Foti's death as suspicious at this time.

Investigators are looking to speak with the driver of a silver or gray Honda hatchback, possibly a 2017 to 2020 model, pictured below.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ The Austin Police Department is looking to speak with a driver that may be connected to the suspicious death of a man in North Austin.

Detectives are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS, email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.



You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android.

This is Austin's 43rd homicide of 2021.

