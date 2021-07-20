APD looking for suspect in South Austin warehouse party shooting
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect involved in a shooting at a South Austin warehouse party in June.
APD says that just after 2 a.m. on June 13, a drive-by shooting occured at a warehouse party at 4211 Todd Lane, resulting in two victims struck by gunfire and sustaining serious bodily injury. APD adds that multiple subsequent shootings occured following the initial drive-by among partygoers.
(Austin Police Department)
APD is looking for a man who they say was seen on security video discharging a firearm and is a person of interest in the event.
The suspect is described as a Black male in his mid-20s with a dark skin tone and a muscular build approximately 170 lbs and 5'10" to 6'. His hair was in shoulder-length sisterlocks or dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing blue shoes, blue shorts and a blue T-shirt with a truck graphic that says "keep truckin".
(Austin Police Department)
Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call the APD Aggravated Assault Unit at (512) 974-5245, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App. You can also submit tips by downloading APD's mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.
Advertisement
___
MORE HEADLINES:
APD takes suspect who stole APD vehicle, led officers on chase into custody
3 dead after truck falls off overpass in Southeast Austin
Austin murder suspect dies at Travis County Correctional Complex
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter