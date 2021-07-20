APD looking for suspect in South Austin warehouse party shooting

The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect involved in a shooting at a South Austin warehouse party in June.

APD says that just after 2 a.m. on June 13, a drive-by shooting occured at a warehouse party at 4211 Todd Lane, resulting in two victims struck by gunfire and sustaining serious bodily injury. APD adds that multiple subsequent shootings occured following the initial drive-by among partygoers.

(Austin Police Department)

APD is looking for a man who they say was seen on security video discharging a firearm and is a person of interest in the event.

The suspect is described as a Black male in his mid-20s with a dark skin tone and a muscular build approximately 170 lbs and 5'10" to 6'. His hair was in shoulder-length sisterlocks or dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing blue shoes, blue shorts and a blue T-shirt with a truck graphic that says "keep truckin".

(Austin Police Department)

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call the APD Aggravated Assault Unit at (512) 974-5245, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App. You can also submit tips by downloading APD's mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

Advertisement

___

MORE HEADLINES:

APD takes suspect who stole APD vehicle, led officers on chase into custody

3 dead after truck falls off overpass in Southeast Austin

Austin murder suspect dies at Travis County Correctional Complex

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter