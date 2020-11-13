APD looking for suspects involved in two Northwest Austin robberies

The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two men they say robbed two gas stations in Northwest Austin.

APD says the Shell station at 13296 N US 183 Hwy service road and the Texaco at 8925 Anderson Mill Road were robbed within 30 minutes of each other on the morning of Nov. 13. APD believes the robberies to be committed by two individuals acting in concert.

Suspect 2 (Austin Police Department)

One suspect entered each store, went behind the counter, and presented a firearm while demanding cash, says APD. During one of the robberies, the clerk attempted to chase the suspect out and a shot was fired, however, no one was injured or struck.

Suspect 1 (Austin Police Department)

The suspects are described as:

Suspect #1: Young Black male, approximately 5'7" to 5'8" and 155 lbs and skinny, last seen wearing a black-and-red hoodie with a skiing logo on the back and some yellow coloring and armed with a black handgun

Suspect #2: Black male, approximately 5'7 and skinny, with a dark complexion, last seen wearing a black face mask, gloves, a purple “Backwoods Honey Berry Cigar” sweatshirt”, and jeans and armed with a black handgun

Suspect 1 (Austin Police Department)

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

