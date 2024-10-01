APD looking for man accused of assaulting elderly victim in North Austin

article

The brief Police are looking for a man accused of assaulting an elderly man in North Austin. APD said the suspect pushed the victim several times at a grocery store.



The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for the public's help identifying a man accused of assaulting an elderly man.

Police said on Sept. 11, around 6:16 p.m., the suspect approached an elderly man at Central Market at 4001 North Lamar Blvd. The suspect then aggressively shoved the man to the ground and then pushed him two more times after the victim got up.

The suspect was described as a white man, around 35–45 years old, about 5'9-6'1, with long black hair and a full beard.

Anyone with any information may submit a tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.