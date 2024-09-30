Deadly shooting inside H-E-B: Incident involved third-party security guard, not employee

The brief A person has died after a shooting at a North Austin H-E-B on Sept. 27. H-E-B says the shooting involved a third-party security guard, not an H-E-B employee.



More details have been revealed about the deadly shooting at a North Austin H-E-B last week.

Austin police were initially responding to a trespass call on Canyon Ridge Drive in the Tech Ridge Center, when multiple 911 calls came in about a shooting.

One witness, who wishes to remain anonymous, says he heard 6 or 7 shots. Days later, emotions are still raw.

"I am still shaken up. I don't want to see that parking lot. It's been difficult," said the witness.

One man was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. He later died from his injuries. No one else was injured.

H-E-B sent a statement saying, "This incident involved a third-party security guard, not an HEB employee. HEB continues to work closely with local law enforcement on this matter. Any additional details will come from law enforcement."

Michael Matranga is the CEO of a security consulting firm in Texas. He says typically, H-E-B hires and contracts what is considered in the state of Texas as a class 3 or class 4 licensed armed officer.

Matranga says those officers have the ability, if their life is threatened or an individual's life is threatened, to cause bodily harm, injury, or death. They have the right to use lethal force to protect themselves or others.

"From preliminary reports, it appears that this individual came towards or made an assertive movement towards the officer with an edge weapon," said Matranga.

He says the contracted individuals have to undergo not only physical training, but use of force training.

As for what weapons they carry, it depends on the company.

"If you're a class 3 or 4-armed security officer, you have a pistol. Some may allow their officers to carry an OC spray or a baton or a taser to subdue a would-be attacker and, based upon the use of force continuum and how they're there, their company has trained them," said Matranga.

The witness FOX 7 Austin spoke with still had questions.

"What are they guarding? What is the point of a gun?"

Matranga says at the end of the day, "I think the most important thing is that people, obviously, who are patrons of H-E-B need to understand that they have to look out for the best interest of their patrons and those individuals that are assigned to that location in other locations are there to protect them

Police say it was not an active shooter incident.

As of Monday night, APD had not identified the person who died.

According to an APD incident report, a detective has been assigned to investigate this as a murder.