APD officer arrested for domestic disturbance in New Braunfels

An Austin police officer was arrested in New Braunfels for a domestic disturbance.

New Braunfels police said on Sept. 28, around 5 p.m., officers were called to the 700 block of Tupelo Tank Drive for a report of a disturbance in progress.

When officers arrived, they determined there was a physical disturbance between a man and a woman. Police said the man was the aggressor and was taken into custody without incident.

The man was later identified as 41-year-old Joshua Lugo. He was charged with assault causing bodily injury - family violence.

Austin police confirmed Lugo is an APD officer. He has been placed on restrictive duty and APD has initiated an administrative investigation into this incident.

This is still an active investigation.