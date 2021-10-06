APD releases no refusal stats for weekend one of ACL Music Festival

Weekend one of the 2021 Austin City Limits Music Festival has come and gone. Over the weekend, police conducted a No Refusal Initiative and made 33 DWI-related arrests.

A No Refusal Initiative is an enforcement strategy that allows APD to obtain a blood sample search warrant for any driver that refuses a breath or blood test. Of the 33 arrests made during the initiative, over 80 percent of them started as 911 calls for service which included 15 collisions, according to police.

"Austin was happy to host a successful first weekend of the ACL music festival and we are looking forward to another great weekend," APD said in a press release. When making your travel plans for next weekend please plan ahead for a safe ride home."

The CIty of Austin offers many transportation options from the shuttle service, CapMetro, rideshare options, and many parking lots. Drivers are asked to be patient with each other on the roadway and to be prepared for some delays with the large crowd and increase traffic demands.

