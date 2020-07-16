Car crashes into house following gunfight between driver and passenger

article

One person is dead and another person is critically injured after a vehicle crashed into a home in North Austin, according to police. The passenger in the vehicle ran down the street to find help following the crash

There was a gunfight between two men inside the vehicle before the crash.

The Austin Police Department responded to a shooting around 3:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Bonnie Brae Street on Thursday, July 16. According to ATCEMS, life-saving measures were taking but the driver died on the scene.

The passenger was taken to a local hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries. The passenger is in stable condition, according to Natalie Martinez.

Police say no arrests or detentions have been listed yet.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.