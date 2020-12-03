APD: Woman dies from injuries sustained in early November crash

A woman has died from injuries she sustained in a crash in early November, says the Austin Police Department.

APD says that just after 3 a.m. Nov. 7, a grey Toyota Tundra was traveling south on S. 1st Street and a Dodge Ram was traveling west on Annie Street.

At this time, it's unknown which truck ran the red light, but APD says the traffic violation caused a crash between the two vehicles. After the impact, the Dodge Ram struck a rock wall and rolled, coming to rest on its roof. Occupants of both vehicles were taken to nearby hospitals for their injuries.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

One of the passengers in the Dodge Ram, 58-year-old Linda Cadena, was transported to Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas where she died on November 20 from injuries sustained in the crash.

Advertisement

APD says that this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at 512-974-6935. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

RELATED: APD: Man shot in road rage incident in Southeast Austin dies

APD says that this is Austin’s 77th fatal traffic crash this year, resulting in 82 fatalities. This time last year, there were 76 traffic fatalities.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE AUSTIN NEWS