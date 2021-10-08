APH: Just four COVID-19 cases traced to ACL weekend one

In a briefing Friday, Austin Public Health officials said they traced just four COVID-19 cases to weekend one of the Austin City Limits Music Festival.

The sold out festival draws in approximately 75,000 people each day, according to a festival spokesperson.

"I think it’s great because we’re kind of sort of coming back to normal." said concertgoer Sandra Carbajal.

Concertgoers are required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test, conducted within 72 hours of first entering the festival each weekend. Masks are required in some areas of Zilker Park and on shuttle buses.

University of North Texas student Katherine Marchant told FOX 7 Austin the festival is the first large event she attended since the pandemic began. "I feel pretty comfortable with the requirements." Marchant explained.

The news comes as COVID-19 cases continue to decline in Travis County. On September 7 there were 1260 new COVID-19 cases reported per day in the county -- the greatest number of new cases reported since January. Friday October 8 there were 162 new cases reported.

"We've made it over that hump." said Austin Public Health Chief Epidemiologist Janet Pichette.

Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Desmar Walkes said she believes it is "very likely" Austin will drop down to stage 3 of COVID-19 risk-based guidelines by next week if trends continue.

"It all depends on community action and community driven response to this pandemic, it always has been. So, we are hopeful. We're confident. We've done it before and we will again." she said.

Advertisement

___

MORE HEADLINES:

APH, Travis County host free COVID-19 vaccine clinics Oct. 8-11

Need a COVID vaccine? You can get one at the ACL Music Festival

Get a flu shot and the COVID vaccine to help Texas avoid a twindemic

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter