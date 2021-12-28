Austin Public Health offering free COVID tests at two new locations
AUSTIN, Texas - As free pop-up testing sites continue to be swarmed, there are other alternative testing locations being offered around Austin.
Austin Public Health has two sites set up for free COVID-19 testing, no appointment necessary. However, the city recommends registering/scheduling an appointment online to save time and confirm test availability.
The George Morales Dove Springs Recreation Center, located at 5801 Ainez Dr, 78744, is offering walk-in testing. Current availability for scheduled tests at this location is Jan. 4-8 with times ranging from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Travis County Expo Center, located at 7311 Decker Lane, 78724, is offering drive-up testing. Current availability for scheduled tests at this location is Jan. 3-7 with times ranging from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Testing services are free and provided by Austin Public Health.
To schedule an appointment, visit covid19.austintexas.gov or call 3-1-1 or 512-974-2000.
