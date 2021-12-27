Free drive-up COVID-19 testing being offered at The Long Center

The Long Center is teaming up with Nomi Health to offer free drive-up COVID-19 testing for Austin residents before gatherings take place for New Year celebrations.

Testing will be provided Monday, Dec. 27 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. as well as Tuesday, Dec. 28 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

No appointment is required, and all are welcome. The Long Center is asking those interested to pull up to the circle drive in front of the Long Center to get started. Results will be texted within 15 minutes of testing.

The Long Center is located at 701 W. Riverside Drive, Austin, TX 78704.

___

MORE HEADLINES:

Austin restaurants, bars close temporarily due to recent COVID-19 spike

Austin health officials update city's staging thresholds for Risk-Based Guidelines

ZACH Theatre cancels 'A Christmas Carol' performances through Dec. 26

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter