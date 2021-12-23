ZACH Theatre cancels 'A Christmas Carol' performances through Dec. 26

ZACH Theatre has canceled performances of "A Christmas Carol" through Dec. 26 due to a case of COVID-19 in the company.

The theatre says that a breakthrough case of COVID-19 was detected through testing within the company of the show before curtain on Tuesday night. After additional testing and union compliance, the theater canceled all performances through Sunday, Dec. 26.

Performances are currently planned to resume on Wednesday, Dec. 29. The theater says ticket holders will receive an email outlining their options.

Anyone needing additional information is asked to contact the ZACH Theatre's box office at 512-476-0594 ext 1.

___

___

