Appeals court blocks enforcement of Texas migrant law once again

Just hours after the U.S. Supreme Court said Texas can enforce its SB4 border law, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel hearing arguments on the merits of the law temporarily blocked it again.

Senate Bill 4 is a law that would give Texas law enforcement officers the authority to arrest anyone they suspect of crossing into the United States illegally.

On Tuesday afternoon, the U.S. Supreme Court allowed the strict new immigration law to take effect.

The nation’s highest court didn’t address whether the Texas law is constitutional.

The justices then sent the measure back to the appellate court, which issued an order that put a temporary stop to SB4 late Tuesday night.

The Biden administration and immigration rights groups are suing Texas over the law, saying it violates the constitution and will lead to racial profiling.

The head of the National Border Patrol Council said SB4 will make a positive impact by sharply curtailing the number of illegal border crossings.

"People aren't going to want a criminal conviction on their record. Most of the people that are coming here illegally ultimately hope to gain citizenship or at least a legal status. When you have a criminal record, it makes it a whole lot more difficult to do that," said Brandon Judd, the president of the National Border Patrol Council.

"I think once you start parsing out what this law says, you start to see there’s a lot of confusion here," countered Brenda Arroyo, a Dallas immigration attorney.

As an example of the confusion, Arroyo said it’s not clear what police should do with people who have pending applications for asylum, or those who are applying for residency, who are simply waiting for the process to be complete.

Supporters of SB4 said arresting officers need probable cause like witnessing the illegal entry or seeing it on video.

The 5th Circuit Court is expected to hear oral arguments on whether the Texas law should remain on hold while the legal battle over whether it is constitutional plays out in court.

It’s not clear how quickly the next decision might come.