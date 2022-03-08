Apple TV+ to premiere portion of 'WeCrashed' at SXSW 2022

A portion of Apple TV+'s new series will premiere at this year's SXSW.

The series "WeCrashed" premieres March 18 on Apple TV+.

The series is based on the podcast "WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork," according to Apple TV+. Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto star as Rebekah and Adam Neumann, whose chaotic love story fueled one of the world’s most valuable startups.

WeWork reportedly grew from a single coworking space into a global brand worth $47 billion in under a decade. Then, in less than a year, its value plummeted. What happened?

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 08: Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway are seen on the set of "WeCrashed" in Gramercy Park on September 08, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC images)

The series was created and written by Lee Eisenberg ("Little America") and Drew Crivello.

A portion of the series will premiere at this year’s SXSW. The WeCrashed premiere will be 3:30 pm—4:30 pm CT at the Paramount Theatre on Saturday, March 12.

___

___

