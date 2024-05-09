Arizona dog survives all odds after being found on the reservation, now she needs a home

A dog who was attacked on the Gila River Indian Reservation in Laveen has survived all odds and the person who rescued her is looking to find her a forever home.

Jordan Bader took it upon herself to rescue the dog in February, who she lovingly calls "Mama Girl," when she saw a Facebook post that said the dog had been attacked and needed help. Bader got the OK from an official on the reservation and was able to rescue her.

"She was a reservation dog that kind of just roamed around and went to multiple people's backyards," Bader said.

The three-year-old pup almost didn't survive the attack.

"She could not walk and was going septic. We rushed her to the emergency vet where I thought she was going to need to be euthanized due to her wounds but to my surprise they said she will heal," Bader said.

Because Mama Girl was attacked by a group of dogs, she became fearful of fellow canines. She'd do best in a home where she can be the only pet.

Mama girl is spayed, microchipped, has all her vaccines and a veterinarian cleared her of any health issues. Bader says Mama girl is a Pitbull and Shar Pei mix.

She’s potty-trained, loves everyone she meets and isn't destructive. There will be a rehoming fee.

Bader herself has worked in rescue for six years, both independently and with organizations. She took Mama Girl on independently.

If you have more questions about Mama Girl and/or want to inquire about adopting her, you can email Bader at jordan_bader@yahoo.com.