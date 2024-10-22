Armed suspect in Wimberley surrenders after SWAT call

The brief Armed suspect surrendered peacefully after SWAT call in Wimberley. Hays County deputies responded to a family violence call.



An armed suspect surrendered peacefully following a SWAT call in Wimberley on Monday.

According to the Hays County Sheriff's Office, on Monday, Oct. 21, deputies responded to a family violence call in the 100 block of Mockingbird Lane in Wimberley. An armed suspect barricaded himself inside the home and refused to surrender.

The HCSO SWAT team was then deployed.

SWAT negotiators were able to get the suspect to come out of the home. He surrendered peacefully.

No other information was released.